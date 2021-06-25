Junior Franklin Barber



Obituary



Junior Franklin Barber entered eternal rest on April 25, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born in Culpeper County, Virginia to the late Jinnie Barber Carpenter. He lived and attended schools in in Culpeper County. Upon finishing school, he began working at various car dealerships until his employment at Culpeper Hospital. He had various positions there over his thirty-year career. He worked on the floors, in the operating room and driving their ambulance. His picture adorns the Hospital Walls as being the first Ambulance Driver for the hospital. He truly loved his job and enjoyed helping others. His work ethic showed in his job, home, and community. He received numerous awards and honors throughout his lengthy tenure.



Junior was a humble man and always had a witty kind word to pass on. He enjoyed driving and would drive his freshly cleaned cars on road trips with his nephews. He dressed sharp and was always up to going out to look for a new suit. He enjoyed attending Church and was a dedicated member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mitchells, Virginia.



Junior was preceded in death by his Mother, Jinnie Barber Carpenter, Brother, Doug Barber, and Sister, Ethel Tibbs Yates.



Junior is survived by loving family: Brother, Willie Barber; Aunt, Naomi Haines, Special Nephews and Nieces, Jamie Poindexter, James Roger Tibbs, Richard Tibbs, Ashanti Barber and Amanda Tibbs Chew, Tanisha, Tamara Barber and a host of loving and devoted family and friends.



Please join us in "A Celebration of Junior's Life" which will be held in the Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 8909 Meetze Road, Warrenton, Virginia on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 25, 2021.