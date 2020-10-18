Mrs. Kathryn Louise Jennings
Kathryn L. Jennings, 86, of Boston, VA died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Penn Highlands Elk hospital in St. Marys, PA.
Born August 3, 1934 in Olean, NY she was the daughter of H. Ward and Ethel Dandois Zimmer. On October 9, 1972 in Maryland she married Donald E. Jennings who died November 23, 2017.
Kathryn was a graduate of Emporium High School in Pennsylvania and George Washington University in the District of Columbia. She was a former member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Kensington, Maryland and Culpeper United Methodist Church in Culpeper, VA. She was active in multiple social organizations including Past Matron of the Kensington Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, the Daughters of the Nile, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Formerly of Emporium, Kathryn lived most of her life in Kensington where she was employed as an accountant with Kiplinger Magazine and the Law Office of J. Bruce Kellison before retiring in 2007. Following her retirement, she and her husband moved to Boston, VA.
She always loved to travel and her family was her pride & joy.
Survivors include: two daughters, Karen Jennings and husband Ted Weber of Annapolis, MD and Leigha Gordillo of Kensington; four grandchildren, Marcelo, Helena, Eloise and Charlotte all at home; a niece and two nephews, Jill (Joseph) Cunningham, Ward (Pam) Zimmer, and Andy (Skip Bickert) Zimmer as well as nieces and nephews on her husband's side and other extended family.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her brother Henry Zimmer.
Funeral and Committal Services will be held Monday, October 19, at 1:00 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church in Emporium, PA with the Rev. Joseph Short, pastor, officiating. Friends will be received at the Church for one hour prior to the services. A separate memorial service in Culpeper, VA will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Newton Cemetery, Emporium. Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Coppersmith-Condon Funeral Home, Emporium.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 18, 2020.