Dr. Kenneth Lowell McCoyDr. Kenneth Lowell McCoy of Syria, Virginia died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on March 5, 2021 living to be 103 years old. He was born on April 12, 1917 in the small town of Hamlet, North Dakota. He was a physician, pilot, Purple Heart recipient, photographer, and long distance hiker. The son of the late Franklin Enoch McCoy and Emma Grefshim McCoy he was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Morris, Richard and Franklin; and his precious daughter, Jean Shephard Miller.He is survived by his two sons, Ken, Jr. and Tom, their wives, Kirsten and Diana and their children, Jessica Skye McCoy and Kylie Grace McCoy.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.