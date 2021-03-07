Menu
Dr. Kenneth Lowell McCoy
1917 - 2021
BORN
1917
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Dr. Kenneth Lowell McCoy

Dr. Kenneth Lowell McCoy of Syria, Virginia died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on March 5, 2021 living to be 103 years old. He was born on April 12, 1917 in the small town of Hamlet, North Dakota. He was a physician, pilot, Purple Heart recipient, photographer, and long distance hiker. The son of the late Franklin Enoch McCoy and Emma Grefshim McCoy he was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Morris, Richard and Franklin; and his precious daughter, Jean Shephard Miller.

He is survived by his two sons, Ken, Jr. and Tom, their wives, Kirsten and Diana and their children, Jessica Skye McCoy and Kylie Grace McCoy.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. McCoy was my mentor, my teacher , my friend, an extraordinary person, I think about him every day. You are in a better place now !
Manuel (Jimmie) Cockburn
Work
March 1, 2022
He was my teacher, he was my second father!
He inspired for everything in life.
M. S. Cockburn
Teacher
April 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. What a wonderful man who lived life to the fullest. I always enjoyed spending time with him. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Lisa Schenck
March 11, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 8, 2021
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
March 8, 2021
