Kenneth Steele Sr.



Kenneth Melvin Steele Sr., age 57, passed in his sleep at home in Culpeper, Virginia, on November 11, 2020. He was a good man who loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, of 31 years, R. Shawn Steele, and their children, Kenneth Steele Jr. and Kaylee Steele, as well as three grandchildren, Ava, Wyatt, and Ariana. He is also survived by his parents, Robert and Sylvia Steele, as well as his brother, Robert Steele Jr. He is preceded in death by his sister Sharon Steele. He will be missed and remembered by many. There will not be a public service due to his wishes.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 15, 2020.