Kenneth Wayne Whorton



Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Whorton 61, of Culpeper, VA., passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Culpeper Hospital.



Kenny is survived by three daughters; Michelle Whorton, Felicia Whorton, Ashley Whorton and one son Jr. Whorton. One brother Victor L. Whorton and one sister Patsy A. Wallace.



The Family will receive family and friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at Horizon Funeral Home – 750 Old Brandy Road,



Culpeper, VA.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 1, 2021.