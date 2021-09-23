King W. Warner
King William Warner, age 77, of Stevensburg, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was the eldest son, born on February 3, 1944 to late Booker T. and Janie L. Warner.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 25th, 2021 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd, Rixeyville, VA 22737 with funeral services to begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Free Union Baptist Church, 21649 Mt. Pony Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701. An online guestbook is available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 23, 2021.