Laura Hoffman
Laura Annie Elizabeth Booten Hoffman, 108, passed away peacefully at her home in Reva on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born in Reva, VA on March 26, 1912 to Burnette Booten and Sallie Shanks, Laura was devoted to her family. She spent hours in her vegetable garden and orchard harvesting then cooking and canning and still had time to work outside the home. She loved to share her life stories and her love of singing and dancing. She was a lifelong resident of the special "Shanktown" community named for her ancestors; a member of Canaan Baptist Church and an inspiration to all who knew her. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Jesse Hoffman, Sr. and her sons Gene and Jesse, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Dollie Booten Berry of NYC; her daughters Mary Hoffman of Crozet, VA, Liz Burrell (Amos) and Florence Williams (Samuel) both of Culpeper, her daughters-in-law Martha Hoffman (Jesse) of Culpeper and Shirley Hoffman (Gene) of Washington, DC and too many grands to count. When asked to share a piece of advice, Laura was fond of saying, "You just have to treat people right and respect one another, no matter what their color or place in life." A graveside service will be held at Canaan Baptist Church in Reva on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 12:00 Noon. Tibbs Funeral Home is handling the service and a viewing is scheduled for Friday, 4-8 PM at 503 N. Main St. Culpeper, VA. To extend condolences go to www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
