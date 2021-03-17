Lawrence "Russell" Bache
Lawrence "Russell" Bache, 24, of Culpeper, died March 14, 2021 in Culpeper County, Virginia. He was born October 1, 1996 in Fredericksburg, Virginia to Larry and Dawn Marie Bache.
Russell was a loving, generous and outgoing friend to all. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, riding his Harley and playing video games. Russell was a self-proclaimed foodie and a connoisseur of fine shoes. He exuded joy and had a boisterous, infectious laugh. If you knew Russell, please feel lucky, because there is truly no one else like him out there. Russell will be greatly missed by all.
In his addition to his parents, Russell is survived by his sister, Lauren Marie Bache (Matt Spradlin); his paternal grandmother, Ethel Bache; maternal grandparents, Frank and Beverly Downey; several aunts and uncles, Deborah Brown, Rebecca Bledsoe (Rodney), Jonathan Downey (Terri) and Matthew Downey. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Krystal Costello, his cousins and a host of additional family members.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lawrence G. "Bee" Bache, Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Virginia. Due to COVID 19 mandates masks are required to enter the building. The family would like to invite those that are not attending in person to join the celebration of life via livestreamhttps://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1615933870106085
Memorial contributions may be made in Russell's name to Culpeper Overdose Awareness, 1274 Leon Road, Culpeper, Virginia 22701.
