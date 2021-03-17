Menu
Lawrence "Russell" Bache
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Lawrence "Russell" Bache

Lawrence "Russell" Bache, 24, of Culpeper, died March 14, 2021 in Culpeper County, Virginia. He was born October 1, 1996 in Fredericksburg, Virginia to Larry and Dawn Marie Bache.

Russell was a loving, generous and outgoing friend to all. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, riding his Harley and playing video games. Russell was a self-proclaimed foodie and a connoisseur of fine shoes. He exuded joy and had a boisterous, infectious laugh. If you knew Russell, please feel lucky, because there is truly no one else like him out there. Russell will be greatly missed by all.

In his addition to his parents, Russell is survived by his sister, Lauren Marie Bache (Matt Spradlin); his paternal grandmother, Ethel Bache; maternal grandparents, Frank and Beverly Downey; several aunts and uncles, Deborah Brown, Rebecca Bledsoe (Rodney), Jonathan Downey (Terri) and Matthew Downey. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Krystal Costello, his cousins and a host of additional family members.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lawrence G. "Bee" Bache, Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Virginia. Due to COVID 19 mandates masks are required to enter the building. The family would like to invite those that are not attending in person to join the celebration of life via livestream

https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1615933870106085

Memorial contributions may be made in Russell's name to Culpeper Overdose Awareness, 1274 Leon Road, Culpeper, Virginia 22701.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 17, 2021.
