Lewis White
1932 - 2021
1932
2021
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Lewis White

Lewis White, a.k.a. Little Horse, 89, of Jeffersonton, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Novant Health UVA Culpeper Hospital. He was born January 4, 1932 to the late Sallie Miles White and Edward White.

Lewis is survived by six sons; James Sheppard (Cynthia) of Scottsville, VA, Kenneth Sheppard of Warrenton, Ronald White (Brenda) of Winston Salem, NC, Wayne White (Ramona) of Yakima, WA, Edward White of Jeffersonton, VA, Mark White of Culpeper VA, two daughters; Linda Robinson (Walter) of Manassas, VA, and Maxine Peterson (Derek) of Warrenton VA, along with his adopted daughter, Anita Smith (Dan) of Gainesville, VA; two sisters, Peggy Judy White of Rixeyville, VA and Alice White of Culpeper, VA; one brother, Carroll White of Rixeyville, VA.

Lewis was preceded in death by his loving parents and his wife of 64 years, Sarah; one daughter, Patricia Sheppard; and seven siblings, Thomas, William, James, Shirley, Tony, Richard and Josephine.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are required to enter the building.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper with Pastor Jerome Gipson, Sr. officiating. A viewing will begin one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite those unable to attend, to join the service via livestream at

https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1614651461103464

Interment will follow in The Shepherd Family Cemetery, 6263 Myers Mill Rd, Jeffersonton, VA 22724.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Mar
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Mar
6
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Mar
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
Family, we offer our deepest sympathies to you in the loss of Mr. White, he will be missed here on earth, but he went to heaven to be with his love, Sis Sarah and God. They are dancing around with joy. Sorrow endures for a night, but Joy comes in the morning. Remember the great times. We pray that God grant you peace in the coming days. We love you
Nathan and Pearl
March 2, 2021
