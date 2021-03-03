Lewis White
Lewis White, a.k.a. Little Horse, 89, of Jeffersonton, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Novant Health UVA Culpeper Hospital. He was born January 4, 1932 to the late Sallie Miles White and Edward White.
Lewis is survived by six sons; James Sheppard (Cynthia) of Scottsville, VA, Kenneth Sheppard of Warrenton, Ronald White (Brenda) of Winston Salem, NC, Wayne White (Ramona) of Yakima, WA, Edward White of Jeffersonton, VA, Mark White of Culpeper VA, two daughters; Linda Robinson (Walter) of Manassas, VA, and Maxine Peterson (Derek) of Warrenton VA, along with his adopted daughter, Anita Smith (Dan) of Gainesville, VA; two sisters, Peggy Judy White of Rixeyville, VA and Alice White of Culpeper, VA; one brother, Carroll White of Rixeyville, VA.
Lewis was preceded in death by his loving parents and his wife of 64 years, Sarah; one daughter, Patricia Sheppard; and seven siblings, Thomas, William, James, Shirley, Tony, Richard and Josephine.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are required to enter the building.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper with Pastor Jerome Gipson, Sr. officiating. A viewing will begin one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite those unable to attend, to join the service via livestream athttps://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1614651461103464
Interment will follow in The Shepherd Family Cemetery, 6263 Myers Mill Rd, Jeffersonton, VA 22724.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 3, 2021.