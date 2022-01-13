Lois Jane Ankrom
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Lois Jane Ankrom, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. On January 5, 2022, in her 82nd year, with her devoted son Dave and daughter-in-law Becky by her side, she passed on into heaven. Born in Pennsylvania, Lois was a hardworking and compassionate person whose grace was always evident. She was a beautiful young dancer who loved dogs and people and became the most amazing cook. She worked as an airline stewardess, sold Avon cosmetics and photography for United Church Directories, was the manager at a variety of small businesses, and finally worked at the Virginia Employment Commission helping others find work. She worked well into her 70's to provide for herself and her family and again, her grace, generosity, and work ethic were always present. Adversity was not unfamiliar to Lois and even though she was a three time cancer survivor she never complained or asked why me; she simply asked what can I do and went about doing it while placing trust in her faith and fellowship with others. Everything she did was an opportunity to make a new friend or connect with someone. She has many friends from her jobs, but also in her cancer group, collie rescue, and even at the hair salon and dog groomers. To know her was to love her.
Lois was the beloved mother of David W. Ankrom (Rebecca) and Ellen C. Windley (John), and relished the opportunity to be the step mother to Stacey, Kirk, and Dougie. She was a caring and loving grandmother to 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Martha Adams and her constant K-9 companion Lana who already misses her.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Adams and Leona Gale Foulks Adams and her brothers Bud Adams (Ruthie) and Wayne Adams. She lived a full life as a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, and dedicated employee. Most of all she loved her family and friends and instilled good values in her children and grandchildren that will serve them well as they continue life without her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Lois and her life will be held January 14, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with a viewing and visitation.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ron Young officiating. The family would like to invite those unable to attend to join the service via live stream athttps://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1642021483159298
Inurnment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 13, 2022.