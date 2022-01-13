What a wonderful lady. I talked to her all the time taking care of her computer needs at the VEC. She and I talked from time to time after work, about everything. Mostly about her family and especially how she loved her little puppy, was her shinning light of joy when she came home from work or after she finally retired, her puppy was her everyday source of smiles. My last time talking to her, after she retired, I was sitting in the Kroger parking lot near me. We must have talked for over an hour about life and needing to have lunch sometime in Culpeper. I will miss her greatly........Skip

Skip Williams February 9, 2022