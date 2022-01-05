Menu
Louie Ray Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Louie Ray Walker

Louie Ray Walker of Warrenton, 85, passed away on Sunday January 2nd, 2022 at Prince William Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Walker of Warrenton and two sons: Dennis of Warrenton (Valerie) and Steve of Richmond (Colette, grandson Evan, and granddaughter Sydney). He is also survived by four sisters, Vera Somerville of Mitchells, Vivian Colvin of Richmond, Irva Southard of Culpeper, and Ellen Graves of Locust Dale.

Louie retired after 20+ years working for Safeway stores. In his retirement he enjoyed running Hideaway Crafts with Shirley for many years, mowing, horse racing, and rescuing (and spoiling) Pomeranians.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Louie's honor.

Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Ellen and Shirley thinking of you during this hard time of your love Louie. Please know and old friend like me sends love and prayers.God bless you and your family
Doris Wolfrey Clore
January 10, 2022
My deepest sympathy
Betty Smoot
Other
January 6, 2022
Dennis and Valree I am so sorry for your loss of your dad. I knew his sister's but not him. If there is anything you need let us know. Prayers for you. May God blessYou during this difficult time. Sincerely, Debbie Johnny Doyne Feaganes culpeper, va
Debbie & Johnny Feaganes Doyne
January 6, 2022
Vera, Vivian, Irva & Ellen, So sorry to hear about the loss of your brother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and all of your families.
David & Carol Carpenter
Other
January 6, 2022
Steve and family, we are so, so sorry for your loss and send you our love. We are thinking of you often.
Cathy Diehl
January 5, 2022
