Lucille Dodson Atkins
Lucille Dodson Atkins, 85 of Culpeper, VA passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her home peacefully. Lucille was born on September 24, 1936 in Rappahannock County, VA to the late Milton H. Dodson and Vennie Clarke Dodson. Lucille is survived by her daughter, Sharon Shaw and her husband, David; two grandchildren Preston Shaw and Jennifer Shaw. She is survived by her sisters Lillian, Shirley and Betty. She is also survived by four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, along with numerous nephews, nieces and dear friends.She is predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Mary Frances, Milton, Annie, John, William and Barbara. Lucille was a long-time member of Culpeper Baptist Church. She enjoyed trips to the beach with her family every year and watching her grandchildren play sports while they were in high school. She was a Nascar fan especially, Jeff Gordon, which she passed down to Preston. She was the softest, sweetest, most caring person and will be missed by all her family. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Clore-English Funeral Home, Culpeper. A graveside service will be on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11 am at Fairview Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Dan Carlton. Pallbearers will be Preston Shaw, Billy Jenkins, Carter Jenkins, Mike Dodson, Greg Jenkins and Darren Dodson. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to consider a donation to Hospice of the Piedmont 1200 Sunset Lane Suite 2320 Culpeper, Va. 22701 or the Culpeper Baptist Church 318 South West St. Culpeper, Va. 22701. The Family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with theses arrangements. Fond memories and condolences of Lucille may be offered to the Atkins family at clore-english.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Apr. 3, 2022.