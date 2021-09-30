M. Carlton Harris
M. Carlton Harris, Sr, 63, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at UVA Hospital. He was born on September, 17, 1958 to the late Marion "Buck" Harris and Louise Frances Shifflett Harris. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve A. Harris.
Carlton retired as an operation and construction supervisor for Rappahannock Electric where he was employed for 41 years. He was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church, Oak Park, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie Gale Lacy Harris; two daughters, Karrie F. Gillies and husband Jonathan of Ruckersville, Va. and April D. Harris of Charlottesville, Va.; two sons, M. Carlton Harris, Jr. of Madison and Justin J. Clarke and wife Rachel of Greenville, S. C.; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Lacy Family Cemetery, Rt. 691, Lost Mountain Road, Aroda, Va. Pastor Jeff Tucker will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Vol. Fire Department, P. O. Box 255, Madison, Va. 22727 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tn. 38148.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 30, 2021.