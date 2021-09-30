Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
M. Carlton Harris
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
M. Carlton Harris

M. Carlton Harris, Sr, 63, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at UVA Hospital. He was born on September, 17, 1958 to the late Marion "Buck" Harris and Louise Frances Shifflett Harris. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve A. Harris.

Carlton retired as an operation and construction supervisor for Rappahannock Electric where he was employed for 41 years. He was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church, Oak Park, Va.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie Gale Lacy Harris; two daughters, Karrie F. Gillies and husband Jonathan of Ruckersville, Va. and April D. Harris of Charlottesville, Va.; two sons, M. Carlton Harris, Jr. of Madison and Justin J. Clarke and wife Rachel of Greenville, S. C.; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Lacy Family Cemetery, Rt. 691, Lost Mountain Road, Aroda, Va. Pastor Jeff Tucker will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Vol. Fire Department, P. O. Box 255, Madison, Va. 22727 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tn. 38148.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
Madison, VA
Oct
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lacy Family Cemetery
Rt. 691, Lost Mountain Road, Aroda, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.