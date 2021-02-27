Mable V. Riley, 80, of Brandy Station, Va departed this life on February 19, 2021. She leaves behind many who love her and will miss her greatly. The pain of losing a parent, especially your Mother, is like no other.
Visitation will be Monday March 1, 2021 from 11 to 12 with service to follow at 12 at Horizon Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Horizon Funeral Home 750 Old Brandy Rd, Culpeper, Va 22701
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
Although it has been a year, the pain still remains. I think of you all the time and so wish I could talk to you again. I have had so much I have wanted to talk to you about and get your advice on. I always valued your thoughts on life. I miss you so much and will continue to miss you until we meet again. I know there are so many that have felt your loss. I love you Mom and miss you greatly.
Alice
Family
February 21, 2022
Aunt Mabel was one of the sweetest person I have known, she always had a smile and a big hug when I saw her. She will be missed. Rest in Peace sweet Aunt Mabel.
Gary & Greta Lohr
March 1, 2021
I one of the best friends a girl could have. We talked about everything. When I called she would say I always feel better when you call me. I love you Miss Mabel I will truly miss you. Rest in peace.
Linda Daniels
February 28, 2021
Where do I begin...you have welcomed me into your family since the day I married your son. Thank you for loving us always and for being so caring and thoughtful. You will truly be missed and will stay forever in our hearts. You have been the best bonus mom. We will love you forever and always.
Angela
February 28, 2021
The heartache I feel right now cannot be expressed. She will forever remain in our hearts, thoughts and wonderful memories. She will be greatly missed and memories of her will be cherished until we meet again. Rest in Peace my sweet, loving, kind, thoughtful, treasured Mama. I Love You and will miss you the rest of my life.