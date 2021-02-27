Mable V Riley



Mable V. Riley, 80, of Brandy Station, Va departed this life on February 19, 2021. She leaves behind many who love her and will miss her greatly. The pain of losing a parent, especially your Mother, is like no other.



Visitation will be Monday March 1, 2021 from 11 to 12 with service to follow at 12 at Horizon Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.



Arrangements by Horizon Funeral Home 750 Old Brandy Rd, Culpeper, Va 22701



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.