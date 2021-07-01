Malon House Aylor, Jr.Malon House Aylor, Jr. ,72, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Autumn Care of Madison. He was born on August 24, 1948 to the late Malon House Aylor and Flora Belle Yowell Aylor.He was owner and operator of Malon H. Aylor, Jr. Trucking.He is survived by his wife, Shirley Lovern Dye Aylor; daughter, Tracey Aylor; son, Malon Anthony Aylor; step-sons, Dwight W. Roach and Jeffrey W. Roach; brother Kemper Aylor and wife Brenda; five sisters; grandchildren, Justin William Hess, Austen Michael Hess, Amity Camryn-Ann Hess, Dalton Ray Brooks, Carly Joann Brooks, Willow Abigail Aylor, Waylan Ashby Aylor; step-grandchildren, Taylor Leigh Roach and Trenton W. Roach.A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison conducted by Pastor Johnny Hawkins. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date.