Malon House Aylor Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Malon House Aylor, Jr.

Malon House Aylor, Jr. ,72, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Autumn Care of Madison. He was born on August 24, 1948 to the late Malon House Aylor and Flora Belle Yowell Aylor.

He was owner and operator of Malon H. Aylor, Jr. Trucking.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Lovern Dye Aylor; daughter, Tracey Aylor; son, Malon Anthony Aylor; step-sons, Dwight W. Roach and Jeffrey W. Roach; brother Kemper Aylor and wife Brenda; five sisters; grandchildren, Justin William Hess, Austen Michael Hess, Amity Camryn-Ann Hess, Dalton Ray Brooks, Carly Joann Brooks, Willow Abigail Aylor, Waylan Ashby Aylor; step-grandchildren, Taylor Leigh Roach and Trenton W. Roach.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison conducted by Pastor Johnny Hawkins. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
KS
July 5, 2021
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. 2nd Thessalonians 2:15, 16.
DT
July 5, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the family. Jr was a good friend , we hauled and worked together through Luck Stone for many years. He will be greatly missed. Wayne "Cadillac"
Wayne Melton
Work
July 4, 2021
Junior was a great friend. We grew up together. He will be greatly missed. Our sympathy goes out to the family.
Harold Weakley
July 1, 2021
