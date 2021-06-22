Margaret Gray
Margaret Marie Gray, 89, of Marshall, VA, formerly of Jeffersonton, VA, passed June 10, 2021.
She was born on November 15, 1931, and was preceded in death by her husband, James Sylvester Gray.
Margaret is survived by two sons: James E. Gray of Culpeper, VA, Howard Gray of Marshall, VA; two daughters: Elizabeth Morton and Bernice M. Mosley both of Culpeper, VA; one sister, Clara Mae Morton of Culpeper, VA; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 11 am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, Virginia, 22737. Rev. Jerome Gipson, Sr. will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Pine Grove Memorial Gardens, Jeffersonton, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 22, 2021.