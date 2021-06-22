Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Gray
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Joynes Funeral Home, Inc.
29 North Third Street
Warrenton, VA
Margaret Gray

Margaret Marie Gray, 89, of Marshall, VA, formerly of Jeffersonton, VA, passed June 10, 2021.

She was born on November 15, 1931, and was preceded in death by her husband, James Sylvester Gray.

Margaret is survived by two sons: James E. Gray of Culpeper, VA, Howard Gray of Marshall, VA; two daughters: Elizabeth Morton and Bernice M. Mosley both of Culpeper, VA; one sister, Clara Mae Morton of Culpeper, VA; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 11 am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, Virginia, 22737. Rev. Jerome Gipson, Sr. will deliver the eulogy.

Interment will be in Pine Grove Memorial Gardens, Jeffersonton, VA.

Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center
15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA
Jun
26
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center
15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joynes Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joynes Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.