Margaret Joyner Parke
Margaret Joyner Parke, 90, of Culpeper, died Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her home. She was born September 23, 1931 in Newberry, South Carolina to the late Graydon and Ruth Lewis.
Margaret was a member of the Culpeper Garden Club. Her son was a police officer at the Chesapeake PD, and her daughter was an Air Force intelligence officer and a retired attorney.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Patricia Ann Parke; two sisters, Patsy Lewis Drummond and Linda Taylor; grandchildren, Graydon and Glendon Parke; and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Otis Parke; and her son, Michael Lewis Parke.
Services will be private.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 22, 2021.