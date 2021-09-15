Marlene Nickel Imlay
Marlene Nickel Imlay, age 84, of Culpeper, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Florian Nickel and Mary Virginia Wagner Nickel. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Jack Nickel, Paul Nickel, and Darrell Nickel.
Marlene was a dedicated, loving, and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Marlene is survived by, her loving husband of sixty-two years, Linwood James Imlay, her son Timothy Imlay (Sharon), and her daughter, Diana Imlay; her sister, Carol Ann Imlay; sister-in-law Mildred Weiser; grandson Stefon (Amanda); four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ayden, Rylie, and Layla, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Marlene was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church for over twenty years and served as the choir director, historian, and church clerk. She was retired from Verizon as a programmer. She was an associate member of The United Daughters of the Confederacy. She loved to play the piano, formerly played in the bell choir with the Hebron Lutheran Church. She also sang in a Chorale group for many years. She took art lessons for over 20 years and enjoyed drawing with colored pencils and pen and ink.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church, 6262 Hoover Road, Reva, VA 22735. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Adam Meisberger officiating. Interment will follow at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Imlay, John Imlay, Josh Imlay, Tom Imlay, Jim Embree, and Rich Christensen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marlene's memory to Bethel Baptist Church.
