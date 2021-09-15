Menu
Marlene Nickel Imlay
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Marlene Nickel Imlay

Marlene Nickel Imlay, age 84, of Culpeper, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Florian Nickel and Mary Virginia Wagner Nickel. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Jack Nickel, Paul Nickel, and Darrell Nickel.

Marlene was a dedicated, loving, and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Marlene is survived by, her loving husband of sixty-two years, Linwood James Imlay, her son Timothy Imlay (Sharon), and her daughter, Diana Imlay; her sister, Carol Ann Imlay; sister-in-law Mildred Weiser; grandson Stefon (Amanda); four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ayden, Rylie, and Layla, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Marlene was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church for over twenty years and served as the choir director, historian, and church clerk. She was retired from Verizon as a programmer. She was an associate member of The United Daughters of the Confederacy. She loved to play the piano, formerly played in the bell choir with the Hebron Lutheran Church. She also sang in a Chorale group for many years. She took art lessons for over 20 years and enjoyed drawing with colored pencils and pen and ink.

A visitation will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church, 6262 Hoover Road, Reva, VA 22735. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Adam Meisberger officiating. Interment will follow at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tim Imlay, John Imlay, Josh Imlay, Tom Imlay, Jim Embree, and Rich Christensen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marlene's memory to Bethel Baptist Church.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
6328 Hoover Road, Reva, VA
Sep
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
6328 Hoover Road, Reva, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Linwood, I am so sorry for your loss. I didn't know Marlene but I know you will miss her tremendously. Please accept my sincere sympathy and may God bless you with comfort each and every day.
Arlene Aylor
September 28, 2021
Our sincerest sympathies to the entire Imlay family. Aunt Marlene was a lovely lady. We send you all our love through this sad time.
Joe and Karen Donnelly
September 17, 2021
