Pastor Marshall W. Braylo
God's servant, Pastor Marshall William Braylo, 80, husband of Reba (Phipps) Braylo, of Staunton, entered heaven Thursday, March 18, 2021.
In addition to his wife, family includes two sons, David Braylo and Darren Braylo; daughter, Ann Braylo; and sister, Marjorie Camden.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, Staunton.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 3 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 prior to the service.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sparta, NC.
The full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 21, 2021.