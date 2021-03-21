Menu
Pastor Marshall W. Braylo
FUNERAL HOME
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Pastor Marshall W. Braylo

God's servant, Pastor Marshall William Braylo, 80, husband of Reba (Phipps) Braylo, of Staunton, entered heaven Thursday, March 18, 2021.

In addition to his wife, family includes two sons, David Braylo and Darren Braylo; daughter, Ann Braylo; and sister, Marjorie Camden.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, Staunton.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 3 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 prior to the service.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sparta, NC.

The full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Staunton, VA
Mar
22
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Staunton, VA
Mar
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery
Sparta, NC
Henry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy and I are so saddened to hear of Marshall's passing. He was such a great Pastor and friend to so many people. We loved our time with him at Jeffersonton Baptist Church.
Jeff Crane
March 22, 2021
Mike and Martha Camden
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results