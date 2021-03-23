Martina A. Jagdman
Martina A. Jagdman, 86, of Culpeper, passed peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home with family and friends. She was born December 24, 1934 in Baltimore to the late Jerome and Agnus Wargo.
Martina was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church since 1968.
She is survived by her son, Bill Jagdman; two nieces, Debbie Phillips and Karen Flemister; and one nephew, Eddie Flemister.
In addition to her parents, Martina is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Jagdman, Sr.; one son, Jerome Jagdman; and two sisters, Mary Phillips and Joan Flemister.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike. Due to COVID 19 mandates, masks are required to enter the building.
Services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:00 am at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Father Kevin Walsh officiating.
Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Drone, Mark Bryson, Stuart Wynham, Will Underwood, Robert Coli, and Chuck Rider.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Martina's honor to the Alzheimer's foundation at www.alzfdn.org
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 23, 2021.