Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martina A. Jagdman
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Martina A. Jagdman

Martina A. Jagdman, 86, of Culpeper, passed peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home with family and friends. She was born December 24, 1934 in Baltimore to the late Jerome and Agnus Wargo.

Martina was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church since 1968.

She is survived by her son, Bill Jagdman; two nieces, Debbie Phillips and Karen Flemister; and one nephew, Eddie Flemister.

In addition to her parents, Martina is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Jagdman, Sr.; one son, Jerome Jagdman; and two sisters, Mary Phillips and Joan Flemister.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike. Due to COVID 19 mandates, masks are required to enter the building.

Services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:00 am at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Father Kevin Walsh officiating.

Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Drone, Mark Bryson, Stuart Wynham, Will Underwood, Robert Coli, and Chuck Rider.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Martina's honor to the Alzheimer's foundation at www.alzfdn.org

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Home of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Mar
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.