I am sorry for your loss of Marty! He and i worked together back in 1983-1987 at Culpeper hospital. He worked with me on late night shifts. he was the oderly and I was a CNA. We use to have some fun times at work. this is really a shock to me he was so young. May god Bless YOu All during this difficult time. Siincerely, Debbie Feaganes culpeper, va

Debra D Feaganes January 12, 2022