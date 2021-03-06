Menu
Mary Elizabeth Blosser
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA
Mary Elizabeth Blosser

Mary Elizabeth Blosser, 87, died peacefully on March 1, 2021 at her Culpeper home.

"Betty" Blosser was born April 15,1933 in MontCoal, West Virginia.



Along with her passing went expressions like "Hotter than blue blazes !", "What in the Sam Hill !", and her favorite word curse word , "Phooey !". Her father, Archie Bailey, was a coal mine superintendent who fought for mine workers during the historic West Virginia skirmishes between workers and management. Betty told about living as a young girl in a coal mining community where housing and stores were owned by the mine company and currency was "scrip" tokens. Her mother, Georgia Florence Matthews, was a quiet woman dominated by her husband and unhappy—until at the age of 62, she courageously up and left him. Betty credited her moral compass to support from, and influences, of grandmother, Dortha, and older brother, June. She had two younger siblings: a brother, Bob, and sister, Brenda. Although, she barely knew her brother, Brenda and Betty were confidantes and best friends all Betty's life. She was a child during eras of the Great Depression and WWII. The struggles she saw or experienced growing up made her determined, independent and thrifty. To earn spending money she worked at the local "Five and Dime". Following graduation from high school she started nurses training at a school in Charleston, W.VA. At that time, only un-married women could be students for nurses training, and men were not even permitted on campus. At the age of 19, she was faced with a decision to complete nurse training or marry the man she loved. She chose the latter. She left nursing school to marry Robert "Bud" Blosser.



Betty believed that the reason she was born —her purpose —was to have children and be a mother. At age 28 she and Bud had 5 children under the age of 7. If she was overwhelmed by this situation, it was never evident to her children. They recall a constantly happy and always singing mother—- whether in the kitchen preparing meals for a family of seven or washing clothes and pinning them up on a clothesline outside to dry. She could have been a Mom on a 1950s era TV show, except she looked like a teenager, not a mother. Her children learned by example about selfless-ness, gratitude, generosity, and how to sing and enjoy music.



Without question, Betty's strongest love was her Family. Her other loves were music, dancing, dark chocolate, pinot noir, and rising early to have her coffee at 5 a.m. Also, she loved shoes. She leaves behind a collection of Barbie Doll-size shoes (barely size 5). She will be remembered for wearing stilettos often and effortlessly —- on special occasions and at work. Other Betty accumulations include: stylish clothes, assorted plates —lots of plates— especially blue and white ones, and music CDs ranging from Rod Stewart to Michael Buble.



Although her most enjoyable work was being a mother, she had jobs in doctor offices as a nurse assistant, when her children were young, and later as a receptionist at ITT Teves . Soon after retirement from Teves she returned to work for a job at the Cameleer. She worked part-time until she was 82.



Betty had solid faith and belief in God, as evidenced by enduring two unimaginable losses: the unexpected death of her daughter, Mary Beth, followed in two years by her son Daniel's death. After Daniel's ALS progressed, she took care of him in her home until he died.



Betty-Gran will be profoundly missed by friends and her family including surviving children: Robert Blosser IV, Lori Blosser Ratliff, and Joanna Blosser Baird; Eleven grandchildren: Robert Blosser V, Brooke Mendonsa, Erin Ratliff, Wilson Ratliff, Danna Baird, Matthew Baird, Tara Baird, Christian Blosser, Allison Gayheart, Andrew Gayheart, and Cole Gayheart; and Seven great-grandchildren: Robert Coleman Blosser VI, Mary Katherine Blosser, Gemma Katherine Mendosna, Joshua Reilley Mendonsa, Carys Analee Mendonsa, Bailey Wren Bowers, and Marshall Bennett Foley.

Other surviving family: beloved sister, Brenda Dixon, of Columbus, Ohio; and a multitude of nieces and nephews in Ohio, Georgia, and Virginia



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ALS Foundation (donate.als.org/donate), 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, The Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org), 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314, The American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org/ada/newyear), P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or alternatively, plant a flowering bush or tree on Betty's behalf.



Fond memories and condolences of Betty may be shared with the Blosser family through clore-english.com. The Blosser family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Clore-English Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love to reminisce way back over the years when I first met the Blosser Family through Joanna and Lori! The good `ole days! Not only do I wish Mrs. Blosser´s entire family comfort, but to all of her friends, too! She was pure class and will be missed. Love to all, Maureen&Jim
Maureen McNemar
May 12, 2021
Ann and Lou Giambusso
April 7, 2021
What a lovely lady, Betty will be missed by many. I would always stop in to see her on my trips to Culpeper.
Clair Losely Cook
March 20, 2021
Betty was a wonderful person and friend. I worked with her at FTB school and always tried to visit with her when returning to Culpeper. I will greatly miss her.
Joel Pippen
March 12, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of your Mom. She was a very kind lady. I hope your fond memories will be of comfort. Love and prayers to all.
Teresa Griffith Smith
March 9, 2021
Betty was one of the loveliest people I have ever know. I always looked forward to chatting with her at The Cameleer and catching up on family news. Such a gracious and kind woman who will be missed by those fortunate to have known her.
Margaret Gossweiler
March 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss Joanna snd Greg. I would have loved getting to know your Mom. She sounds like a very special person,
Joe and Karen Davolio
March 8, 2021
Joanna, we are thinking of you during this difficult time. Having experienced a similar loss, we can understand your pain. We hope your many fond memories will serve as a source of comfort to you, Greg and your entire family Abby and Andy Crisses
Abby and Andrew Crisses
March 8, 2021
Mary was a very sweet, kind person, her entire family are wonderful. So sorry to hear of her passing.
Steve Jenkins
Friend
March 8, 2021
Joanna I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in my prayers!
Bob Catalani
March 7, 2021
Sending you our deepest condolences Betty sounds like a wonderful woman who was surrounded by love
Cathy and Bill Onufrychuk
March 6, 2021
Sending my thoughts to those who loved Betty. She was such a kind, upbeat, strong and resilient woman. Anyone who shares that DNA is a lucky person!
Mary McDaniel
March 6, 2021
