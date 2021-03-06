Mary Elizabeth Blosser
Mary Elizabeth Blosser, 87, died peacefully on March 1, 2021 at her Culpeper home.
"Betty" Blosser was born April 15,1933 in MontCoal, West Virginia.
Along with her passing went expressions like "Hotter than blue blazes !", "What in the Sam Hill !", and her favorite word curse word , "Phooey !". Her father, Archie Bailey, was a coal mine superintendent who fought for mine workers during the historic West Virginia skirmishes between workers and management. Betty told about living as a young girl in a coal mining community where housing and stores were owned by the mine company and currency was "scrip" tokens. Her mother, Georgia Florence Matthews, was a quiet woman dominated by her husband and unhappy—until at the age of 62, she courageously up and left him. Betty credited her moral compass to support from, and influences, of grandmother, Dortha, and older brother, June. She had two younger siblings: a brother, Bob, and sister, Brenda. Although, she barely knew her brother, Brenda and Betty were confidantes and best friends all Betty's life. She was a child during eras of the Great Depression and WWII. The struggles she saw or experienced growing up made her determined, independent and thrifty. To earn spending money she worked at the local "Five and Dime". Following graduation from high school she started nurses training at a school in Charleston, W.VA. At that time, only un-married women could be students for nurses training, and men were not even permitted on campus. At the age of 19, she was faced with a decision to complete nurse training or marry the man she loved. She chose the latter. She left nursing school to marry Robert "Bud" Blosser.
Betty believed that the reason she was born —her purpose —was to have children and be a mother. At age 28 she and Bud had 5 children under the age of 7. If she was overwhelmed by this situation, it was never evident to her children. They recall a constantly happy and always singing mother—- whether in the kitchen preparing meals for a family of seven or washing clothes and pinning them up on a clothesline outside to dry. She could have been a Mom on a 1950s era TV show, except she looked like a teenager, not a mother. Her children learned by example about selfless-ness, gratitude, generosity, and how to sing and enjoy music.
Without question, Betty's strongest love was her Family. Her other loves were music, dancing, dark chocolate, pinot noir, and rising early to have her coffee at 5 a.m. Also, she loved shoes. She leaves behind a collection of Barbie Doll-size shoes (barely size 5). She will be remembered for wearing stilettos often and effortlessly —- on special occasions and at work. Other Betty accumulations include: stylish clothes, assorted plates —lots of plates— especially blue and white ones, and music CDs ranging from Rod Stewart to Michael Buble.
Although her most enjoyable work was being a mother, she had jobs in doctor offices as a nurse assistant, when her children were young, and later as a receptionist at ITT Teves . Soon after retirement from Teves she returned to work for a job at the Cameleer. She worked part-time until she was 82.
Betty had solid faith and belief in God, as evidenced by enduring two unimaginable losses: the unexpected death of her daughter, Mary Beth, followed in two years by her son Daniel's death. After Daniel's ALS progressed, she took care of him in her home until he died.
Betty-Gran will be profoundly missed by friends and her family including surviving children: Robert Blosser IV, Lori Blosser Ratliff, and Joanna Blosser Baird; Eleven grandchildren: Robert Blosser V, Brooke Mendonsa, Erin Ratliff, Wilson Ratliff, Danna Baird, Matthew Baird, Tara Baird, Christian Blosser, Allison Gayheart, Andrew Gayheart, and Cole Gayheart; and Seven great-grandchildren: Robert Coleman Blosser VI, Mary Katherine Blosser, Gemma Katherine Mendosna, Joshua Reilley Mendonsa, Carys Analee Mendonsa, Bailey Wren Bowers, and Marshall Bennett Foley.
Other surviving family: beloved sister, Brenda Dixon, of Columbus, Ohio; and a multitude of nieces and nephews in Ohio, Georgia, and Virginia
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ALS Foundation
The Salvation Army
The American Diabetes Association
(diabetes.org/ada/newyear
), P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or alternatively, plant a flowering bush or tree on Betty's behalf.
Fond memories and condolences of Betty may be shared with the Blosser family
The Blosser family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.