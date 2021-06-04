Mary Edith Clyburn
Mary Edith Clyburn (Mom)
2/13/1934 - 6/2/2021
Mary was born in McAdenville, NC to the late Robert and Julia Johnson. Mother to Earl, Teresa (son-in-law, Frank), and Pamela. Grandmother to Hannah.
She raised her children with love and devotion with her husband of 66 years, Earl M. Clyburn, who preceded her in death on October 10, 2018.
In addition to her children and grandchild, she is survived by her sister, Elizabeth; brother Walter; sister-in-law, Priscilla; brother-in-law, Eddie; and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was a mother, friend, partner in crime and confidant all rolled up in one strong-willed, good-humored and compassionate lady. She was our pitcher for family reunion softball games and always ready to jump in the car to go just about anywhere. The loss of her will leave a hole in many hearts.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Mike Webb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to join the service via livestream at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1622754994118533
Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a program of your choosing that benefits informal caregivers who devote so much time, care and love to their precious loved ones who can no longer take care of themselves.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 4, 2021.