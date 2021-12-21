Menu
Mary Lee Estes
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Mary Lee Estes

Mary Lee Estes, 76, of Culpeper, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home. She was born March 16, 1945 in Rappahannock county to the late Reuben and Rosie Smoot.

Mary is survived by two grandchildren, Matthew Estes and Christopher Estes; one sister, Carrie Harris; and two great grandchildren, Sa'Bella Estes and Sophie Estes.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harold B. Estes, Sr.; her son, Harold B. Estes, Jr.; three siblings, Etta Jane Smoot, Thomas W. Smoot, Sr. (Elizabeth), and Reuben W. Smoot; and one nephew, Fred Jenkins, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Sandy Martin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Dec
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Dec
23
Interment
Culpeper National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
