Mary Frances Carey CampbellMary Frances Campbell, 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Mountain View Nursing Home. She was born on April 23, 1936 to the late Roy Carey and Annie Belle French Carey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Mac Campbell; sons, Michael Campbell and Jeffery Campbell; brothers, Joe Carey, William Carey, Leroy Carey, John Carey, Henry Carey; sisters, Shelva Richards, Emma Jasper, Julia Armstead, Laura Skew,, and Florence Marshall.She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Beasley and husband Irvin, and Denise Campbell; sons, William Campbell, John Campbell, Paul Campbell and wife Tammy; brothers Arthur Carey and Jacob Carey; sister, Mardi Street;A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison conducted by Pastor Frank Lewis. Interment will be in the Gordon-Beasley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday at the funeral home.