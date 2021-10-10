Mary Susan Kellar
Mary Susan Kellar, 73, of Elkwood, VA, passed away on September 27, 2021 at her residence. Susan was born on August 7, 1948 in Parsons, WV to the late Orval, Sr. and Grace (Lough) Wamsley.
Susan is survived by her son Troy and his spouse Cathy and her children Michelle Clayton of Fredericksburg, VA and Michael LaPorte of Ruther Glen, VA as well as grandchildren Justin Kellar and Nathan Kellar both of Chantilly VA; sisters, sisters Jeanette Fox of Sterling VA, Millie Schofield of Piqua, OH, Judy Filler of Hendersonville, TN, Carol (Norm) Knighton of Fruitland, FL, and her brothers, Wade (Bobbi) Wamsley of Lansdale, PA and Charles Wamsley of Hendricks, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Wayne C. Kellar, infant daughter Kellie Diane Kellar, sister Peggy Ballard, and her brother Paul Wamsley Sr.
A graveside funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the old grounds of Culpeper National Cemetery, U. S. Avenue, Culpeper, VA. Interment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Susan's memory to the ASPCA, AMVETS, or the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Fond memories of Susan and condolences may be shared with the Kellar family through clore-english.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 10, 2021.