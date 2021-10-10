Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Susan Kellar
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA
Mary Susan Kellar

Mary Susan Kellar, 73, of Elkwood, VA, passed away on September 27, 2021 at her residence. Susan was born on August 7, 1948 in Parsons, WV to the late Orval, Sr. and Grace (Lough) Wamsley.

Susan is survived by her son Troy and his spouse Cathy and her children Michelle Clayton of Fredericksburg, VA and Michael LaPorte of Ruther Glen, VA as well as grandchildren Justin Kellar and Nathan Kellar both of Chantilly VA; sisters, sisters Jeanette Fox of Sterling VA, Millie Schofield of Piqua, OH, Judy Filler of Hendersonville, TN, Carol (Norm) Knighton of Fruitland, FL, and her brothers, Wade (Bobbi) Wamsley of Lansdale, PA and Charles Wamsley of Hendricks, WV.

She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Wayne C. Kellar, infant daughter Kellie Diane Kellar, sister Peggy Ballard, and her brother Paul Wamsley Sr.

A graveside funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the old grounds of Culpeper National Cemetery, U. S. Avenue, Culpeper, VA. Interment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Susan's memory to the ASPCA, AMVETS, or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Fond memories of Susan and condolences may be shared with the Kellar family through clore-english.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Culpeper National Cemetery
U. S. Avenue, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Clore-English Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clore-English Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.