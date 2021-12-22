A great man indeed. Never knew anyone who was a better or more effective human being. He set the gold standard for extension agents. But one of his strongest traits was a desire to know more about the workings of the world we live in. I went out with him as a Star-Exponent reporter when the first cicadas were spotted not far from town during a visitation maybe in the late 70s. He was really thrilled by the chance to see these things and know about them. I think of Mason every time the cicadas make one of their strange and miraculous appearances.

Kathleen Hoffman December 22, 2021