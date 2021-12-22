Mason Haines Hutcheson
Mason Haines Hutcheson went to be with his beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, when he passed peacefully at his home on Monday, December 20, 2021. Mason was born October 27, 1935, to parents Charles Cabel and Isabel Haines Hutcheson. His marriage to Joyce Anne Sedivy from Dinwiddie County was a joyous one for 46 years until her heavenly call in 2003.
Mason is survived by his wife Connie and four children: Abigail Dolinger and husband, Randall, of Lillington, NC; Rebekah Haines, of Reva, VA; Elizabeth Hamlett and husband, Johnnie, of Lynchburg, VA; and David Hutcheson and wife, Margaret, of Brightwood, VA. He is survived by brothers: Walter Hutcheson and wife, Darlene, of Dinwiddie, VA; and Franklin Hutcheson and wife, Brenda, of Manassas, VA; also, nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren include: Joshua Dolinger and wife, Heather, of Holly Springs NC; Joel Dolinger of Columbia, SC; Daniel Dolinger and wife, Elizabeth, of Columbia, SC; Trinity Sanders and husband, Adrian, of Gatesville, TX; Jason Billstein and wife, Erica, of Culpeper, VA; Heather Collins and husband, Trey, of Forest, VA; Paul Hutcheson and wife, Cori, of Culpeper; and Mark Hutcheson of Brightwood, VA.
Great grandchildren include Aidan and David Dolinger; Krystine Bragewitz and husband Gage; Keith and Kaleb Sanders; Claire, Charlotte, and Catherine Collins; Mason and Kaylee Billstein; and Max and Roselynn Hutcheson.
Great-great Grandchildren include Charlee and Weston Bragewitz.
Preceding Mason in death were wife, Joyce Sedivy Hutcheson; infant son, Paul Cabel Hutcheson; granddaughters Bethany Hutcheson and Melissa Shultz; and son-in-law Ronald Shultz, Jr
While growing up on the family farm in Mecklenburg County, VA, Mason was an active 4-H member for 10 years—learning from his 4-H projects, Guernsey dairy cow and heifer herd, poultry flock, hogs and vegetable garden for home use, and tobacco, corn, hay and sweet potato crops for market. His Guernsey Cow was a three-time grand champion in the Mecklenburg 4-H Guernsey Show and County Fair. Mason was selected to be 4-H All Star in 1953, and graduated from Boydton High School.
In 1957 he graduated from Virginia Tech College of Agriculture, majoring in Dairy Science Production. While in college, he was a member of the Dairy Science Club, Block and Bridle Club, Corps of Cadets, Intervarsity Christian Fellowship, and Community Bible Class. He represented Virginia Tech in national contests on the Milk Products Judging Team at St. Louis, MO, and the Dairy Cattle Judging Team at Waterloo, IA.
Mason was employed by the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service and the Culpeper Board of Supervisors as Extension Agent working with 4-H Youth and Adult Home Horticulture Education Programs for 33 years. He organized the annual Culpeper Landscape School—which continued for over 20 years, and started the Culpeper Master Gardener Program in the late 1980's. Mason served in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1961.
Over the years, Mason received numerous awards, including National Distinguished Service Awards from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents, the L. B. Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen Award from the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce, and the Culpeper Colonel Award from the Culpeper Board of Supervisors.
In addition to his other endeavors, Mason was an avid beekeeper, vegetable and flower gardener, and greenhouse operator. His family business—Ebenezer Heights (now Windmill Heights) Greenhouses—raised spring vegetables and flowering annual plants for sale in the Culpeper area. The family business received the Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Award and Culpeper Spirit award.
While a student at Virginia Tech, Mason placed his trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, and began a spiritual walk of faith which continued through the remainder of his life. He poured his life into encouraging others to increase in the knowledge and love of the Lord. Christian ministries he was involved in included: The Son House youth ministry, The Christian Bookshop, Children's Bible Ministries release time and Camp Red Arrow, Culpeper Christian School, Culpeper Christian Assembly (now Fellowship), Camp #11 and Coffeewood Correctional Center Bible teaching ministries, and The Gideons International.
The graveside service will be private, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mason to any of the following: Culpeper 4-H Clubs, 101 S. West Street, Culpeper, VA 22701,Culpeper Christian School, 810 Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper, VA 22701,The Gideons International, P.O. Box 83, Culpeper, VA 22701 or Children's Bible Ministries of Virginia, Inc., P.O. Box 30, Stevensburg, VA 22741.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 22, 2021.