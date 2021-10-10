Melvin Christopher Carder
Melvin Christopher Carder, 76, of Culpeper, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at The Harbor at Renaissance of Greene County. He was born December 19, 1944 in Culpeper to the late Elizabeth and Melvin Amos Carder.
Melvin was a veteran of the Air Force and served in the Air National Guard reserves for 29 years as part of the 121st Tactical Fighter Squadron. He retired from VDOT after 31 years and drove a school bus for Spotsylvania county for 15 years. Melvin was a member of the American Legion Culpeper post #330, Culpeper Jaycee's, and Culpeper Baptist Church.
Melvin is survived by one son, Anthony "Tony" William Carder (Brandi); two grandchildren, Monica A. Carder and Austin S. Carder; one sister, Cecile Jenkins; one niece, Tracy Sarkozi (Larry Pullen); and his ex-wife, Norma Carder.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. A funeral service will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel.
Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery. Honors will be provided by VFW Post 2524 and the Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melvin's name to the American Legion Post #330 at 14222 Rixeyville Rd, Culpeper, VA 22701, or to Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 10, 2021.