Melvin Christopher Carder
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Melvin Christopher Carder

Melvin Christopher Carder, 76, of Culpeper, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at The Harbor at Renaissance of Greene County. He was born December 19, 1944 in Culpeper to the late Elizabeth and Melvin Amos Carder.

Melvin was a veteran of the Air Force and served in the Air National Guard reserves for 29 years as part of the 121st Tactical Fighter Squadron. He retired from VDOT after 31 years and drove a school bus for Spotsylvania county for 15 years. Melvin was a member of the American Legion Culpeper post #330, Culpeper Jaycee's, and Culpeper Baptist Church.

Melvin is survived by one son, Anthony "Tony" William Carder (Brandi); two grandchildren, Monica A. Carder and Austin S. Carder; one sister, Cecile Jenkins; one niece, Tracy Sarkozi (Larry Pullen); and his ex-wife, Norma Carder.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. A funeral service will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel.

Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery. Honors will be provided by VFW Post 2524 and the Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melvin's name to the American Legion Post #330 at 14222 Rixeyville Rd, Culpeper, VA 22701, or to Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street, Culpeper, VA 22701.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Oct
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Oct
12
Interment
12:00p.m.
Culpeper National Cemetery (New)
501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
