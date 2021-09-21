Man what a shock... Melvin was great to work with at Patriot. Always looked forward to pulling on site where he was working just to say hello and it would turn into a long conversation about whatever ha ha! He always asked about the family and truly made you feel happy when you left! He will be greatly missed!! Hugs and prayers to all his family!!! As Melvin would have wanted us all to do Keep on Truckin!!

Darrell Andes September 22, 2021