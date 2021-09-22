Melvin Lee DodsonMelvin Lee Dodson, 65 of Madison, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at UVA hospital. He was born on August 27, 1956 to Henry "Huckleberry" Lewis Dodson and Virginia Beatrice Seale Dodson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Dale Dodson; paternal grandparents, James Albert Dodson and Claudia Nicholson Dodson; maternal grandparents, Joseph Delmar Seale and Lyona Gallihugh Seale.Melvin was employed at Patriot Development Corporation for 18 years.Beside his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tammy Lynn Dodson; two sons, Christopher Shaun Dodson of Bristol, Ct. and Logan Brent Dodson of Louisa, Va.; two brothers, Troy Lewis Dodson and wife Gwen of Aroda, and Brian Christopher Dodson and wife Melissa of Oak Park, Va.; sister, Patricia Ann Ellerbe and husband Ned of Novum, Va.; grandchildren, Ariana Haley Dodson and Seth Alexander Dodson; niece, Megan Lee Dodson; nephews, Jeremy Lewis Dodson, Bradley Michael Dodson, Jason Scott Dodson, and Daniel Eugene Ellerbe. Melvin also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers. Melvin was loved by all and will be truly missed.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, followed by a memorial service at 7:30 pm. Pastor Jeff Tucker will officiate.