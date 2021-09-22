Menu
Melvin Lee Dodson
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Melvin Lee Dodson

Melvin Lee Dodson, 65 of Madison, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at UVA hospital. He was born on August 27, 1956 to Henry "Huckleberry" Lewis Dodson and Virginia Beatrice Seale Dodson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Dale Dodson; paternal grandparents, James Albert Dodson and Claudia Nicholson Dodson; maternal grandparents, Joseph Delmar Seale and Lyona Gallihugh Seale.

Melvin was employed at Patriot Development Corporation for 18 years.

Beside his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tammy Lynn Dodson; two sons, Christopher Shaun Dodson of Bristol, Ct. and Logan Brent Dodson of Louisa, Va.; two brothers, Troy Lewis Dodson and wife Gwen of Aroda, and Brian Christopher Dodson and wife Melissa of Oak Park, Va.; sister, Patricia Ann Ellerbe and husband Ned of Novum, Va.; grandchildren, Ariana Haley Dodson and Seth Alexander Dodson; niece, Megan Lee Dodson; nephews, Jeremy Lewis Dodson, Bradley Michael Dodson, Jason Scott Dodson, and Daniel Eugene Ellerbe. Melvin also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers. Melvin was loved by all and will be truly missed.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, followed by a memorial service at 7:30 pm. Pastor Jeff Tucker will officiate.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Sep
23
Memorial service
7:30p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
I am so sorry to hear about Melvin. My prayers go out to all of his family and friends.
Margaret Leathers
September 23, 2021
Man what a shock... Melvin was great to work with at Patriot. Always looked forward to pulling on site where he was working just to say hello and it would turn into a long conversation about whatever ha ha! He always asked about the family and truly made you feel happy when you left! He will be greatly missed!! Hugs and prayers to all his family!!! As Melvin would have wanted us all to do Keep on Truckin!!
Darrell Andes
September 22, 2021
