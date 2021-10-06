Menu
Michael Owen Burdette
Michael Owen Burdette

Michael Owen Burdette, 57, passed away on September 22, 2021, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Michael was raised in Culpeper, VA and graduated from Culpeper County High School in 1982. He and his family relocated to Sevierville, TN in the summer of 2018 and he was employed by Blalock in the asphalt division. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diane, his daughter Melissa, and grandchildren, Michael and Elise. Other surviving relatives include his mother, Claudia McIntyre, his sister, Terry Clark and her family of Brightwood, VA, and brothers, J.R. Burdette and his wife of Culpeper, VA, and Jeff Burdette and his family of Elizabeth City, N.C. The family will receive guests from 2 pm to 3 pm, Monday, October 11th, with the memorial service to follow at 3 pm in Atchley's Seymour Chapel, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct, Seymour, TN
Oct
11
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct, Seymour, TN
