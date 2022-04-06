Menu
Michael Joseph Campbell
1970 - 2022
BORN
1970
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Michael Joseph Campbell

Michael Joseph Campbell, 51, of Culpeper, died Sunday, April 4, 2022 at his home. He was born July 21, 1970 in Washington, D.C. to the late Gordon Campbell, Jr. and Cecilia Campbell.

Michael graduated from Culpeper County High School in 1988. He enjoyed walking, reading at the library, and hanging out with friends.

He is survived by his mother; one sister, Cathy Campbell (Richard McKaige); one niece, Ashley Stringfellow (Justin Jackson); one nephew, William "Bubba" Stringfellow, III; an aunt, Joyce Campbell; cousins, Terry Campbell, Tracy Campbell, and Stephen Campbell, Jr.; and his best friend, Ray Dodson.

In addition to his father, Michael is preceded in death by his uncle, Steve Campbell.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Fairview Cemetery, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Kevin Dawson officiating.

Pallbearers will be Ray Dodson, Will Dodson, Roy Corbin, Jr., Richard McKaige, Justin Jackson, and William Stringfellow, III.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, VA 22701.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.