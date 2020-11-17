Michael Kent KlineMichael Kent Kline, 65, of Madison, Va., passed away on November 14, 2020. Born in Manassas in 1955, he was the son of the late Harley and Vera Kline.Mr. Kline was a farmer much of his life, working a dairy farm in Manassas, where he was raised, and later farmed in Madison County. He had most recently retired from Culpeper Co-Op where he worked for over 20 years. During his younger years, Mr. Kline loved working on muscle cars with friends and was a lifelong fan of MOPAR. Collecting firearms and shooting were hobbies of his and deer season always brought friends to the farm for early breakfasts and days hunting out on the farm. Mr. Kline will be remembered for his fun and good nature. He was a man that would take care of things that needed to be done and always willing to lend a hand and his experience to others. He loved his family dearly and his passing is greatly felt.Those that survive him are his wife Lisa, his son Michael Kline and wife Beverlee of Rockingham County, his son Jason Kline and wife Mirna of Madison County, and stepdaughter Anna-Lise' Bohrer of Locust Dale; three siblings, Kathy Miller and husband David of Pa;, Ruth Mickelberry and husband David of Madison County, Christa Harrell and husband Louis of Manassas; four grandchildren Isabella, Brian, Nadia, and Emmett.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Due to the restrictions on gatherings, the service will be for family only.