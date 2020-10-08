Michele Lynn Streightiff
Heaven unexpectedly received a beautiful angel, Michele Lynn (Gaugler) Streightiff, on October 3, 2020 at the young age of 37. She was born November 11, 1982 in Allentown, PA and died peacefully at the University of VA Medical Center.
Michele graduated from Parkland High School, Allentown, PA and Culpeper Cosmetology School, Culpeper, VA. She loved to watch wrestling and play with her niece and nephew. Michele formed a personal relationship with Christ through her Freedom study at Lifepoint Church where she had served on the Kidspoint and Guest Services Team. Loving on the infants was a favorite part of her service at Lifepoint. She was often caught dancing to worship songs with her niece, Kaliyah.
In her earlier years, Michele was active in Youth Cheerleading and dance classes. Her favorite part of school was making friends. Many memories were made due to Michele's humorous look at life. Michele's smile could light up a room and she had a heart of gold in helping other people.
Michele was very proud of her children and she loved the Lord, her family and friends.
Michele is survived by her precious children, Hailey N. and Charles W. (III) Streightiff of Front Royal, VA.; mother, Kathy A., wife of Wayne N. (Papa) Clevenger of Culpeper, VA; and Father, Kenneth G. , wife Rose Gaugler of Allentown, PA; sister, Emily Gaugler and Lamere Rickards of Culpeper, VA; niece and nephew, Kaliyah Ann and Khalil Norman Rickards; too numerous to name aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly. Also surviving are step-sisters Michele M. Ewald and Yvonne M .Avila.
Michele was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Leroy I. and Elizabeth E. Yoder and paternal Grandparents, Earl W. and Christena L. Gaugler.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Michele at her home on October 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Please wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
