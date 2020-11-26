Mildred Catherine Venegas
Mildred Catherine Venegas, 69, of Manassas, passed away on November 16th, 2020. She was born in Fauquier County, Virginia, to Burley Elliott and Pearl Jenkins on April 10th, 1951. She went home to be with her mother Pearl Jenkins, sister Dorothy Jenkins and son Carroll Stringfellow. She is survived by her son Jaime Venegas of Manassas; 3 grandchildren from Jaime: Jacob, Jericho and Sophia Venegas; 4 grandchildren from Carroll: Aaron Clark, Clarissa Stringfellow, Carroll Stringfellow Jr, Summer Stringfellow and Shy Stringfellow; and 6 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held for Mildred at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Road, Jeffersonton, Virginia 22724, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.piercefh.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.