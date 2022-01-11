Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Deneal Embree Wieser
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Mildred Deneal Embree Wieser

Mildred Deneal Embree Wieser, 88, formerly of Madison County, passed away on January 7, 2022 at The Culpeper Retirement Community. Born on July 5, 1933 in Maryland Park, MD.

Daughter of the late Mildred (Brown) Imlay and Nathan T. Imlay. She is also preceded in death by her husbands, Grover Sisk and Paul Wieser; her brother, John H. Imlay; and sister-in-law, Marlene Imlay. Her marriage to James E. Embree ended in divorce (deceased).

Millie worked as a secretary at various federal government organizations including Bureau of Customs, Internal Revenue Service, USAF, USN Commands in Washington DC and US Army Electronics Material Readiness Activity at Vint Hill Farms Station. She retired in 1988 with 34 years of service with the government. She continued to work outside the government for 7 years, including the Madison County Extension Office.

She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Montpellier Chapter, The United Daughters of the Confederacy Madison Chapter, The Culpeper Chapter of the AARP and NARFE Lake of the Woods Chapter. She served in several officer positions.

Millie loved animals, especially her German Shepards. She attended her beloved Bethel Baptist Church in Reva where she served on several committees. Most important thing to her was spending time with her family.

Millie is survived by her son, James E. Embree, Jr. and his wife Sue Ellen, of Madison County; daughter, Karen D. Christesen and her husband Richard, of Fairfax Station, VA; brother, Linwood Imlay, of Madison County; sister-in-law, Carol Imlay of Madison County; grandchildren, Mike Christesen (Mary), Jason Christesen (Julie), Katie Rose (Bryan), and Michelle Embree; great-grandchildren, Leah and Caitlin Christesen, Jordan and Jenna Christesen, and Franklin Rose; a host of nieces and nephews; and many Sisk and Wieser family members.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 am at Found and Sons Funeral Home, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper with Pastor Adam Meisberger officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like those unable to attend to view via livestream https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1641784072158558

Due to Covid 19, masks need to be worn to enter the building.

Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery (old section), 305 US Ave, Culpeper.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Bethel Baptist Church, 6262 Hoover Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701 and/or Friends of the Battleship North Carolina, c/o 1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC 28401 or online at https://battleshipncfriends.com/donate

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com.

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jan
14
Interment
Culpeper National Cemetery (old section)
305 US Ave, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
With Sincere Sympathy to Millie's family and friends.
Jerry and Dianne Hermanson, neighbors
Other
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results