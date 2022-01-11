Mildred Deneal Embree Wieser
Mildred Deneal Embree Wieser, 88, formerly of Madison County, passed away on January 7, 2022 at The Culpeper Retirement Community. Born on July 5, 1933 in Maryland Park, MD.
Daughter of the late Mildred (Brown) Imlay and Nathan T. Imlay. She is also preceded in death by her husbands, Grover Sisk and Paul Wieser; her brother, John H. Imlay; and sister-in-law, Marlene Imlay. Her marriage to James E. Embree ended in divorce (deceased).
Millie worked as a secretary at various federal government organizations including Bureau of Customs, Internal Revenue Service, USAF, USN Commands in Washington DC and US Army Electronics Material Readiness Activity at Vint Hill Farms Station. She retired in 1988 with 34 years of service with the government. She continued to work outside the government for 7 years, including the Madison County Extension Office.
She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Montpellier Chapter, The United Daughters of the Confederacy Madison Chapter, The Culpeper Chapter of the AARP and NARFE Lake of the Woods Chapter. She served in several officer positions.
Millie loved animals, especially her German Shepards. She attended her beloved Bethel Baptist Church in Reva where she served on several committees. Most important thing to her was spending time with her family.
Millie is survived by her son, James E. Embree, Jr. and his wife Sue Ellen, of Madison County; daughter, Karen D. Christesen and her husband Richard, of Fairfax Station, VA; brother, Linwood Imlay, of Madison County; sister-in-law, Carol Imlay of Madison County; grandchildren, Mike Christesen (Mary), Jason Christesen (Julie), Katie Rose (Bryan), and Michelle Embree; great-grandchildren, Leah and Caitlin Christesen, Jordan and Jenna Christesen, and Franklin Rose; a host of nieces and nephews; and many Sisk and Wieser family members.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 am at Found and Sons Funeral Home, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper with Pastor Adam Meisberger officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like those unable to attend to view via livestream https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1641784072158558
Due to Covid 19, masks need to be worn to enter the building.
Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery (old section), 305 US Ave, Culpeper.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Bethel Baptist Church, 6262 Hoover Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701 and/or Friends of the Battleship North Carolina, c/o 1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC 28401 or online at https://battleshipncfriends.com/donate
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is handling the arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 11, 2022.