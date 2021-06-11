Menu
Nancy Lee Brammer
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Nancy Lee Brammer

Nancy Lee Brammer, 86, of Warrenton, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born May 26, 1935 in Summer County, West Virginia to the late John E. Cox and Dessie Allen Cox.

Nancy was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher for 25 years and a former church treasurer. She loved cooking, canning, and feeding her family. And above all things, she loved her Lord, Jesus Christ.

Nancy is survived by five sons, Joseph Brammer, Thomas Brammer, James Brammer (Kim), David Brammer, and Tim Brammer (Lisa); two brothers, Ted Cox (Mary) and Pete Cox; nine grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Brammer; five children, Patricia Cales, Connie Furr, John Brammer, Richard Brammer and Frank Brammer; and one brother, Ken Cox.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Dr. Vinton Williams officiating.

Interment will follow immediately in Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Jeffersonton, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's honor to Trinity Baptist Church at 8803 James Madison Hwy, Warrenton, VA 20187.

An online tribute wall and guestbook is available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jun
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
