Nancy Virginia Moore
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Nancy Virginia Moore

Nancy Virginia Moore, 73, of Culpeper, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home. She was born August 10, 1947 in Tacoma Park, MD to the late Joseph and Bertha Reed.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bob Moore; one son, Joseph W. Moore (Kyra); one daughter, Susan M. Hodges (Jackie); one half-brother, Vernon E. Reed (Sandra); and five grandchildren, Samantha J. Moore, Rachel L. Moore, Emma G. Moore, Hailey Hodges and Jack Hodges and one great-granddaughter, McKenzie L. Moore.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one half-sister, Ann Reed.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper with Pastor Ray Tubbs officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy's name to Culpeper Humane Society, 205 S N Main St Box 1032, Culpeper, VA 22701, or another of your choice.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jul
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jul
7
Burial
12:00p.m.
Culpeper National Cemetery (New)
501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy and I were high school friends. We lost contact but would soon connected again and have remained special friends since. We would get together with fellow high school friends throughout the years and those will remain memorable always. My most special moments with Nancy were our recent visits. Her humor, her caring thoughts for others, her quick wit, love for animals, family and friends. Her strength through this last year was incredible. St. Bobby took such good care of our friend and the love of his life. Nancy, you will be missed terribly but we hope you are celebrating with Linda on her Birthday. Love always
Mikki
July 8, 2021
We met several years in our sub-division and spent time together in art classes and just talking. I enjoyed our friendship and Nancy will be greatly missed. She was a very remarkable, caring and talented friend. I am keeping Bob and the family in our prayers and thoughts.
Barbara Holloway
Friend
July 4, 2021
We met in high school and remained friends with other close friends. My time with you during your unfair illness only brought us closer. Love you forever and aways.
Jeannie and Wes Goings
School
July 3, 2021
