Nancy and I were high school friends. We lost contact but would soon connected again and have remained special friends since. We would get together with fellow high school friends throughout the years and those will remain memorable always. My most special moments with Nancy were our recent visits. Her humor, her caring thoughts for others, her quick wit, love for animals, family and friends. Her strength through this last year was incredible. St. Bobby took such good care of our friend and the love of his life. Nancy, you will be missed terribly but we hope you are celebrating with Linda on her Birthday. Love always

Mikki July 8, 2021