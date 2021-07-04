Nancy Virginia Moore
Nancy Virginia Moore, 73, of Culpeper, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home. She was born August 10, 1947 in Tacoma Park, MD to the late Joseph and Bertha Reed.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bob Moore; one son, Joseph W. Moore (Kyra); one daughter, Susan M. Hodges (Jackie); one half-brother, Vernon E. Reed (Sandra); and five grandchildren, Samantha J. Moore, Rachel L. Moore, Emma G. Moore, Hailey Hodges and Jack Hodges and one great-granddaughter, McKenzie L. Moore.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one half-sister, Ann Reed.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper with Pastor Ray Tubbs officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy's name to Culpeper Humane Society, 205 S N Main St Box 1032, Culpeper, VA 22701, or another of your choice.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jul. 4, 2021.