Nancy Jane Peterson
Nancy Jane Peterson, 96 of Warrenton, VA, passed away on Sunday February 21, 2021 from complications associated with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in Washington, DC on December 23, 1924 to Pennie R. and Reba K. Ayres. She spent her early childhood in Bedford, VA before returning to Washington, DC where she graduated from McKinley Technology High School.
She married Robert (Bob) Peterson on February 22, 1944 in the chapel at McKendree Methodist Church and they honeymooned at the George Washington Hotel in Winchester, VA. Their Faith, Love, and Commitment to one another endured an amazing 77 years !
They raised their family of five in the Washington Metropolitan area, spending 26 years in Hillcrest Heights, MD before moving to New Baltimore/Warrenton VA in 1980.
Nancy was committed to Family, Church, and Community. She was a homemaker but stayed engaged with her children volunteering with Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and school organizations. She cared for her aging parents in her home, assisted her own children and grandchildren through medical challenges, and was known as the "fun" Grandmother. She served in numerous positions at the Methodist Church of the Redeemer in Hillcrest Heights, MD and Bethel United Methodist Church in Warrenton, VA.
After her children were grown, she tapped into her love of history and became a docent at the Old Jail Museum in Warrenton. She also volunteered for many years at Fauquier Hospital.
Her love for travel and adventure began as a teenager when she attended the 1939-40 New York World's Fair. As her own family was growing, tent camping became her new adventure followed by motorhome travel. Her very favorite mode of transportation was by train. She criss-crossed the country numerous times traveling on all of Amtrak's main train lines and was proud to say that she had visited all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother's Walker and Travis Ayres, sister's Dorothy Ayres and Evelyn Powers, son Robert H Peterson Jr, daughter Linda Jane Dutton, and grandson Param Johnson.
She leaves behind to celebrate her life husband Robert H Peterson Sr of Warrenton, VA, daughter's Robin L Williams (Clint) of Sumerduck, VA, Dana L Matthews of Waterloo, IA, son Glenn L Peterson (Dana) of Culpeper, VA, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Poets Walk Warrenton for their compassionate love and care and Heartland Hospice for guiding us all through this most difficult time.
Internment will be at Culpeper National Cemetery (E Chandler Street entrance) on Monday March 8, 2021 at 2 pm. All are welcome to attend with masks and social distancing requested.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to:The Alzheimer'sAssociation.org or Heartland Hospice 493 Blackwell Road Suite 319 Warrenton, VA 20186.
