Nannie P. Jackson



Nannie Pearl Jackson, 83, lifelong resident of Culpeper, died on May 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert Jackson Sr and mother to many. Funeral Services will be held at Penuel Seventh Day Adventist Church on Friday, June 4 at 12 PM with visitation one hour prior. Interment church cemetery. Services by Tibbs Funeral Home, Culpeper.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2021.