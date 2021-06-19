Pamela Cornett Hoag
Pamela Cornett Hoag, 65 years of age, departed this life on May 18, 2021 in Christiansburg, Virginia after a long struggle with early onset Alzheimer's disease.
Pam was born August 17, 1955 in Bristol, Virginia. She moved with her family to Culpeper in 1963, and from Culpeper High School in 1973. In Blacksburg she found the first passion of her life – her beloved Hokies. During her time at Virginia Tech, Pam began a lifelong association with Delta Gamma Sorority and developed a fierce love of Virginia Tech sports.
Pam graduated in 1977 and took her marketing degree to Raleigh, NC, Lexington, Ky, and finally back to Winchester, Virginia where she found the second passion of her life in her husband, Paul Hoag. Pam and Paul were married on September 19, 1992. They began their life together in Culpeper, Virginia which became home base as they embarked upon their goal of visiting all 50 states and all National Parks. (As they only missed Hawaii, it is Paul's plan to deliver some of her ashes to Hawaii so she can have bragging rights in heaven). After indoctrinating Paul into the world of orange and maroon, they spent many weekends on I-81 travelling to cheer on their beloved Hokies.
Pam was fiercely loyal; to her family, her friends, her community, her country, and of course to her Hokies. She had a great eye for decorating and cheered everyone with her stylish peach colored front door and her multiple Hallmark holiday collections. She loved tradition, never missing Christmas Bizarre Bazaar and making sure there was always green bean casserole on every holiday table. Birthday presents could only be opened on one's birthday, and US Tennis Open tickets were preordered years in advance. Motown was always on her radio, and dancing always on her mind. No bowl game was too far, no ski slope was too cold, and no amount of orange and maroon was too much.
Even in death, Pam was generous. A portion of her brain is being studied by the Wake Forest University Alzheimer's research team to hopefully assist in finding a cure.
Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and James Cornett, Jr., and by her brother Jim Cornett, III. She is survived by her loving husband Paul Hoag; her brother Phil Cornett (Stacie); her sister Cindy Edwards (Rex) and her nieces and nephews, Kristen, Halley, Alexa and Ethan.
There will be a celebration of Pam's life at Clore English Funeral Home on June 28th 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Persons wishing to remember Pam by making a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider the Alzheimer's Association
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.