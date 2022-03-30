Pamela Lucille Hoffman
HOFFMAN, Pamela "Pam" Lucille, 51, of Unionville, VA passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Inova Fairfax Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
Pam was born March 28, 1970 in Charlottesville, VA to Diana Jackson and the late Forrest Hoffman. Although often quiet and private, family and friends knew her to be extremely caring, comical, quick-witted, smart, punctual, grumpy, business-oriented, and particular, with a love for event planning and singing.
Pamela graduated from John Marshall High School in 1988. In high school, she played softball, was a member of Jobs for Virginia Graduates (JVG), and completed accounting classes at Richmond Technical Center.
After graduating high school, she attended J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College and ECPI Computer Institute in Richmond, VA where she completed courses in Business and Computer Technology. She started her professional career in banking and later went on to work for ASWB where she was employed for over 25 years. She also co-owned BAPS Country Store and Deli in Locust Grove, VA.
Pam, the primary caregiver for her fiancé's brother "Duke", loved her family and friends. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her sister, Alicia Lynnette Minor. She is survived by her mother, Diana (Fred) Jackson; fiancé, Mark Stanley; one sister, Sylvia Christian; nieces and nephews, Rell Christian (Tiffany), Donte' Christian (Chassiti), and Alyssa Rider; step-daughter, Martina Rhodes; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Rev. Andrew Juggins, Jr. officiating.
Interment will follow at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 14494 Shanktown Rd, Reva, VA 22735.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 30, 2022.