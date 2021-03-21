I would like to tell everyone about a very special person in my life - my sister Pat - also my best friend. She loved her daughter Christa and her grand children with her whole hart. She was always there for support - through the good and bad times - never wavering. She loved her Lord and was a wonderful Catholic - what an example of kindness and hope. She is with God now - pain freeand happy - we miss her so much.

Sandra Alexander March 20, 2021