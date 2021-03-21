Patricia Ann "Pat" Royse
On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Patricia Anne, "Pat" Royse died at Mary Washington University Center. She was the loving and caring mother of her only child, Christa Marie, and her grandchildren, Nathan (19), Aiden (16) Jacob (11) and Jeana (9).
Pat was born into a U.S. military family on January 17, 1948, in Tokyo, Japan and spent nearly all of her life in the Northern Virginia area. Her father, Col. David I. Walsh retired from active duty with the U.S. Army at the Pentagon.
On May 2, 1981, Pat married Rodney Royse at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arlington, VA. Her beloved husband, also a military veteran, completed his career as a civil servant worker at the FCC in Washington, DC.
The Royse family moved to Culpeper in 2010, and attend Precious Blood Catholic Church. Pat loved her Lord dearly.
A wake will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with Liturgy of the Word at 5:30, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Virginia. Due to Covid-19 mandates masks are required to enter the building. The family would like to invite those that are unable to attend to join them via livestream athttps://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1616098922106496
A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson Street, Culpeper, Virginia with Father Kevin Walsh officiating. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 21, 2021.