Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ann "Pat" Royse
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Patricia Ann "Pat" Royse

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Patricia Anne, "Pat" Royse died at Mary Washington University Center. She was the loving and caring mother of her only child, Christa Marie, and her grandchildren, Nathan (19), Aiden (16) Jacob (11) and Jeana (9).

Pat was born into a U.S. military family on January 17, 1948, in Tokyo, Japan and spent nearly all of her life in the Northern Virginia area. Her father, Col. David I. Walsh retired from active duty with the U.S. Army at the Pentagon.

On May 2, 1981, Pat married Rodney Royse at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arlington, VA. Her beloved husband, also a military veteran, completed his career as a civil servant worker at the FCC in Washington, DC.

The Royse family moved to Culpeper in 2010, and attend Precious Blood Catholic Church. Pat loved her Lord dearly.

A wake will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with Liturgy of the Word at 5:30, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Virginia. Due to Covid-19 mandates masks are required to enter the building. The family would like to invite those that are unable to attend to join them via livestream at

https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1616098922106496

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson Street, Culpeper, Virginia with Father Kevin Walsh officiating. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Precious Blood Catholic Church
114 E, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I would like to tell everyone about a very special person in my life - my sister Pat - also my best friend. She loved her daughter Christa and her grand children with her whole hart. She was always there for support - through the good and bad times - never wavering. She loved her Lord and was a wonderful Catholic - what an example of kindness and hope. She is with God now - pain freeand happy - we miss her so much.
Sandra Alexander
March 20, 2021
Rod, Christa and Grandchildren, I am so sorry for your loss. Pat is with God in heaven and is very happy. I remember Rod and Pat from Lamb of God prayer group. I will be praying for you all to have peace and strength. Mary Ann Orecchio
Mary Ann Orecchio
March 20, 2021
Rod and Christa, Please accept our deepest sympathies on the passing of your wife and mother, Pat. We call upon our faith in times like this to sustain us in our sorrows and to assuage the sense of loss to our lives. May God be with all of you at this time and in the days ahead. And may Pat rest in the peace of the Lord this day and may perpetual light shine upon her.
Bob & Toni Meunier
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results