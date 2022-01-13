Paul J. ArringtonPaul Jackson Arrington, 77, of Madison went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022, while at home.He was born on November 7, 1944 to the late Dallas and Clara "Rendy" Arrington of Madison. Preceding him in death are his wife, Annette Elizabeth Arrington, and his siblings, Dallas Jr., Shirley Ann, Samuel, Jimmy, James Bill , Joseph and George.Paul was baptized at an early age at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood, Virginia. He received his education at Carver High School in Rapidan, where he became the first athlete in the family. He was noted to be a talented football and baseball player. He was included in the book, "Sunday Coming" which featured Negro League baseball players. Paul was also a certified master tool and dye maker for over 30 years. During his tenure with Siemens, he traveled to several states to train other aspiring tool and dye makers.Paul is survived by his three daughters, Paula Smith-Mack of Culpeper, Virginia, Pamela Allen Gray of San Jose, California and Tara Arrington-Franklin of Madison, Virginia. Three sons-in-law, James Mack, Antoine Gray and Steve Franklin. Seven grandchildren, Samantha Bah, Blake Smith, Spencer Allen, RJ Smith, Andrea Gray, Steven Franklin and Trevor Franklin. Five great grandchildren, Jaxson Yeboah, Donna Smith, Zoe Allen, Aja Jocelyn Bah and Patience Smith. Also left to cherish his memory are his sister, Grace Arrington and three brothers, John Arrington, Jack Arrington and Michael Arrington. Extended family members and friends, Daniel Weaver and Jesse DodsonFuneral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 18 at 12 PM at Antioch Baptist Church, 1165 Mud Road, Madison with visitiation one hour prior. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.