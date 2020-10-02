Peggy A. Rosenberger
Peggy Ann (Patsy) Rosenberger of Jeffersonton, Va passed away September 28, 2020 at Poet's Walk in Warrenton Va. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas M. Rosenberger. She is survived by siblings Carol Jenson and husband John of Ashburn, Va and Janice Rhodes of Berryville Va. Survivors also include her son, Brad Rosenberger, wife Teresa and daughter Jane Smith, husband Mickey. She also leaves 8 grandchildren, Nathan Rosenberger, Travis Smith and wife Sarah, Courtney Hale and husband Eric, Heather Gookin and husband Chris, Jason Smith and girlfriend Jamie Miskar, Natalie Upshaw, and husband Ned, Autumn Smith, Amanda Rosenberger and fiancé Clay Orshoski, and 5 great grandchildren, Hunter and Hudson Hale, Reese Upshaw, Zoey Orshoski and Camden Smith.
Patsy and husband Tommy were always an active couple of the Jeffersonton community, serving the church, community center, Ruritans and ladies auxiliary. She was a member of the Jeffersonton Baptist Church. She retired from the US Government working at the Warrenton Training Center for many years. Patsy was always known for her sincere kindness and willingness to always help others. She cherished her family above all and each generation was a precious gift to her and she was dedicated to participating in their lives as much as possible.
A graveside service will be held Saturday Oct 3rd at 2:30 pm at Jeffersonton Baptist Church. Masks and social distancing are required at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your church, The Alzheimer's Association
, The American Diabetes Association
, or a charity of your choice
.