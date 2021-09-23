Peter Folger Stetson
Peter Folger Stetson, age 73, passed peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021, in his sleep at his home in Jeffersonton, VA. He was born in Plymouth, MA, on August 17, 1947, son of the late Frederick Winslow Stetson, Jr. & Currie Eggena Stetson.
Over his long and happy life, Peter served his country in the military and made his profession in accounting and teaching. But Peter's passions were his family and friends, long conversations, cooking, and gardening. In 1998, he and his husband, Ron, moved to Roseland Farm, where he fell in love with the land, history, and people of the Culpeper area. Peter was fiercely proud of the farm and its gardens and was a member of the vestry and choir of Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, VA. He was a devoted uncle to his brother's and sisters' sons and grandfather to a grandson on Ron's side of their family.
Peter was pre-deceased by his partner of many years, Donald Walls. Peter is survived by his husband of 25 years, Ronald Edward Bird; three siblings, Rick Stetson of Montgomery, AL, Helen "Dede" Mavrogordato (husband Michael) of Bluffton, SC, and Deborah Stetson of Putney, VT; two stepsons, David Bird (wife Jennifer Parry) of Ambler, PA, and Chris Bird of Chapel Hill, NC; nephews Stephen Stetson (wife Kate Shuster), Nicholas Mavrogordato, Alexander Mavrogordato, Scott Stetson, and James Cooper (wife Alexandra Kramer); grandson Daniel Bird, and extended family and close friends.
The funeral service for Peter Folger Stetson, will be held at noon on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 379 Gay Street, Washington, VA 22747. The service also will be broadcast live via https://www.facebook.com/Trinwash/live/
. All who knew and loved Peter are welcome to attend in person or virtually. A brief reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, www.trinwash.org
. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2021.