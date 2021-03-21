Rachel Alice Dodson Millard
Rachel Alice Dodson Millard, 87, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed peacefully on March 12th, 2021 surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 30, 1933 in Rixeyville, VA to the late Bertha V. Bailey Dodson & James Albert Dodson.
She retired from the University of Maryland in College Park, MD in 1992. She has been a resident of Myrtle Beach since 1994 after moving from Oakland, MD with her husband DeForest (Fordy) Millard.
She was an avid gardener and loved, canning/cooking/baking, Bluegrass music, crocheting, knitting, and creating crafts that will be passed down for generations. She loved all wildlife and could tell you every bird name by listening to their call as well as their feeding and nesting habits. Above all she loved her family.
In addition to her parents, Rachel has reunited with her siblings Bea, Melvin, Clarence and Dave.
She is survived by her loving husband, DeForest (Fordy) Millard; her daughters, Pat Stanley Downin of Gordonsville VA, Juanita L. Shiflett and fiancé' William Wiles of Conway, SC, Deborah L. Fling and spouse Roger of Longs, SC, Alice V. Weakly and spouse David of Murrells Inlet, SC;sons, Donnie Millard and spouse Judy of Essex, MD, Kenny Millard and spouse Kathy of Edgewater, MD; loved as a son; Alan Good; loved as daughters, Anne Ross and spouse Bill, Ethel Kober, Patti Bock;grandchildren, Edgar Downin, Jr. and spouse Kim, Randall Talkington, JD Downin and spouse Laura, Ryan Talkington, Brian Weakly, Dallas Weakly and spouse Dalton, Ryan Ross, Rachel Ross; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Donnelly, Cydney Downin, LeeAnne Downin, Jax Downin and Brianna Downin; siblings, Doris Poling, Mary Kenny, Marvin Dodson; and her beloved Bluegrass family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A coming home celebration will be held on May 8th in Rixeyville, VA and the details will be provided at a later date.
For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.burroughsfh.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet, SC, is assisting the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 21, 2021.