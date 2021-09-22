Ray Beverly Boley
Ray Beverley Boley, age 89 of Bealeton, VA passed away at Fauquier Hospital, in Warrenton, VA on September 16, 2021.
He was a well-known Carpenter and Contractor who customized many homes in Fauquier County and Northern Virginia. Ray was a life-time member of Bealeton Baptist Church, where he took part in building the current sanctuary, as well as the fellowship and educational facility. He served as their treasurer for 70 years and served in many other roles such as a deacon, an Elder, Sunday school teacher, and volunteer for Feed My Sheep for many years.
Mr. Boley was predeceased by his parents, Golder and Ida Groves Boley; his beloved wife of 59 years, Alice Jenkins Boley; and a sister, Beulah Brooks. Survivors include four children: Susan and Dennis Martin of Bealeton, VA; Robert and Kimberley Boley of Bealeton, VA; Mark and Penny Boley of Culpeper, VA; and Neil and Karla Boley of Culpeper, VA; seven grandchildren: Frank Hawkins, Emily Hawkins, Michael Boley, Ashley Underwood, Joseph Boley, Levi Boley and Sara Boley; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Alexa, Logan, Adrianna, Tinleigh and Raelynn; a nephew, David, and Ann Kane.
Services will take place at Bealeton Baptist Church, outside with provisions for tent and shelter. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:00 am, with a Funeral service to immediately follow at 11:00 am. A graveside committal will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bealeton, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 22, 2021.