Raymond Robert Lacy, Sr.
Raymond Robert Lacy, Sr., 88, Culpeper, VA, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at UVA-Culpeper Hospital Mr. Lacy was born October 31, 1932 to George Hunter Lacy and Montrey Runyon Lacy; served his country in the U.S. Air Force; then worked as an electrician and a truck driver. He will be remembered as a family man.
Surviving Mr. Lacy is his wife, Sarah Lacy; his children, Raymond Robert Lacy, Jr., Donald Ray Lacy, Larry Wilson Lacy, William Hunter Lacy, Marty Ray Lacy, Carrie Lacy Foley, Eddie Michael Jones and Brian Jones; his siblings, Betty Rankin, Brenda Henshaw and James Williams; and 18 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Lorelle Virginia Tapp Lacy, his parents and nine siblings.
Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA. Please join livestream at 1:00 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CloreEnglish/
. Private Interment will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Jeffersonton, VA. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 circumstances, masks are required for all visitors to the funeral home and cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to www.WoundedWarriorsProject.org
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 6, 2020.