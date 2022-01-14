Menu
Reynolds Frazier
Reynolds Frazier

Reynolds William (Bucky) Frazier of Culpeper, Va., formerly of Midland, Va. went home to be with the Lord on January 3, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 10, 1956 in Remington, Va., son of Reynolds Kemper Frazier and Marceline Mae Corbin.

Bucky is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Irene Holmes Frazier; his son, Clayton Barrett Frazier, of Culpeper; one sister, Alice Burke of Bealeton, Va.; two brothers, Robert of Remington, Va. and Walter of Orange, Va. and many loving nieces and nephews. He was deeply devoted to his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Penny Reid; and his beloved pet and traveling companion "Chopper".

He had a lifelong career in the construction trade as a skilled drywall hanger and finisher. He took great pride in his work which can be seen throughout the Northern Virginia area. He was an avid hunter, an excellent cook and loved to work in his garden.

Bucky was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, where he cherished his friendship with his pastor, Peyton Embrey.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Any memorial contributions may be made to Mt Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, Va. 22728 or The Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Road, Warrenton, Va. 20186.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 14, 2022.
